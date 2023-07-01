Home Business

DGCA to conduct special audit of Go First  facilities from July 4-6 

The crisis-hit airline has intended to restart flights with 22 aircraft in fleet and keep another four in reserve. Go First intends to start 157 flights on 78 routes.

Published: 01st July 2023 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Go First

Go First (File Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a major step to restart Go First , aviation regulator DGCA will conduct a special audit of the grounded airline’s facilities in Delhi and Mumbai from July 4 to 6 before approving the revival plan for the resumption of flights. 

A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday said that after a preliminary review of the resumption plan submitted by the  Resolution Professional (RP) for Go First on June 28, the aviation sector regulator has planned to conduct a special audit.

“The special audit to be conducted from July 4 to 6 shall be focused on the safety-related aspects and continued compliance of the requirements to hold an Air Operator Certificate, as well as on physical verification of the arrangements made for the resumption of flight operations,” the official said.

Cash-strapped Go First’s former CEO Kaushik Kona and its newly appointed resolution professional (RP) Shailendra Ajmera, on Wednesday met with Directorate General of Civil Aviation officials to get a green signal for their revival plan as the airline aims to restart operations as soon as possible. 

The crisis-hit airline has intended to restart flights with 22 aircraft in fleet and keep another four in reserve. Go First intends to start 157 flights on 78 routes. Last week, the lenders of the airline such as Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and IDBI Bank gave an in-principle nod for `450 crore interim financing to meet the day-to-day operational expenses. 

Go First, owned by the Wadia Group, had declared insolvency on May 2 and stopped flying from May 3 owing to a severe cash crunch caused by the grounding of over half of its fleet. Its application was admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Go First DGCA
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp