CIL to give its best shot at 780 MT output target, says new Chairman
Prasad succeeds Pramod Agrawal who stepped down on June 30 on attaining the age of superannuation. Before CIL’s top post he led Jharkhand-based Central Coalfields Limited.
Published: 02nd July 2023 08:26 AM | Last Updated: 02nd July 2023 08:46 AM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) would achieve the 780 million tonne (MT) output target for the financial year 2023-2024 with all efforts and means available at its disposal, said newly appointed Chairman P M Prasad on Saturday.
Prasad succeeds Pramod Agrawal who stepped down on June 30 on attaining the age of superannuation. Before CIL’s top post, he led Jharkhand-based Central Coalfields Limited. Prasad, a three-an-a-half decade coal mining veteran is a postgraduate in mining engineering from the Indian School of Mines, IIT Dhanbad.
He began his CIL career in 1984 as a management trainee at Western Coalfields Limited and served in different capacities across different subsidiaries of CIL. He also had a three-year stint in NTPC as executive director (coal mining).
Meanwhile, coal production in Q1FY24 shot up to 175.5 MTs, the highest-ever recorded during the first quarter of any year, with nearly 10% growth. Expansion in volume terms was 15.7 MT, which is significant as it came over a high base of 159.8 MT in the previous fiscal.
Production for the month of June at 58 MT grew by 6.4 MT, posting a double-digit growth of 12.4% compared to 51.6 MTs in June 2022. “Output could have been even higher but for the heavy rainfall in the last week of June across our mining areas”, said a senior executive of CIL.
India’s largest coal producers said that total supplies during the quarter that ended June 2023 were 187 MTs posting 5.3% growth compared to 177.5 MTs of Q1 FY 2022. The volume increase was 9.5 MTs. Non-power sector consumers continue to receive higher quantities of coal in the current fiscal, which the first quarter ended at 33.4 MTs, logging a robust growth of 34%. During the comparative quarter, last fiscal supplies to this sector were 24.8 MTs.