Five more chipmakers get government nod under design-led incentive scheme

NEW DELHI: Days after approving US-based Micron Technology for the semiconductor PLI scheme, the government on Monday approved five applications under the design-led-Incentive scheme. Minister of Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw while launching Bharat 6G alliances said India is getting enquiry from the big companies about the semiconductor scheme from all over the world.

Big semiconductor companies from the USA, Europe and Southeast Asia are showing interest in the semiconductor scheme. “I am very happy to share that, as a part of the semiconductor scheme, five companies have been selected for the design-led-Incentive scheme. All these five companies have given a very good project proposal for chip design for satellite communication and telecom,” said the minister.

Last week, the Gujarat government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Micron for setting up a $2.75 billion semiconductor assembly and test facility at Sanand in the Ahmedabad district. He said after Micron’s announcement of setting up its plant in the country, there is fresh momentum in the semiconductor industry. “We are getting strong responses from companies. I think, soon India will realise its dream of becoming a semiconductor manufacturing hub,” said Vaishnaw.

The minister called the deployment of the 5G network in India the fastest rollout in the world and expects the country to become top two 5G ecosystems globally. “Nearly 2.70 lakh sites are there and every minute a new 5G tower is coming up. Soon India will be a part of the top two 5G ecosystems worldwide,” said the minister.

Talking about the development of 6G, he said the country has 200 patents for 6G. The government on Monday launched a 6G Alliance— a forum for the development of 6G technology. The minister said India is a technology importer to now has become an exporter of technologies. Many countries like the USA and Europe are now looking to import telecom equipment from India.

The minister said Indian telecom operators are also evaluating indigenous 4G or 5G equipment. “Many firms have started their work early, and they have prior contracts. But now, Indian telcos are interested in Indian-made equipment,” said the minister.

