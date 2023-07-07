Home Business

IOCL to set up LNG stations in Tamil Nadu for transition to clean fuels

He also said the Indian Oil corporation’s venture into green hydrogen is at a conceptual stage.

Published: 07th July 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 09:04 AM

Indian Oil Corporation

Indian Oil Corporation logo used for representation.(Photo | File, PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) is helping Tamil Nadu transition to clean fuels by setting up six liquefied natural gas (LNG) dispensing stations in the state. This would mean that the state would now have additional green fuel in the form of LNG for commercial vehicles.

Addressing the first press meet of Indian Oil Corporation after Covid,  V C Asokan, Executive Director and state head for Indian Oil (Tamil Nadu & Puducherry), on Thursday said the six LNG stations in Ponneri, Othakadai, Namakkal, Coimbatore, Koneripalli and Sriperumbudur would be providing LNG an alternative to diesel which will be useful for long haul vehicles.

Asokan said that LNG filled trucks could travel up to 600km to 800km. He said the dispensing station in Sriperumbudur is functioning on a pilot basis. The six stations are likely to be inaugurated in the next few months. Talks are on with Ashok Leyland, Dalmia Cement and other entities to use the fuel.

Asokan also said that Indian Oil Corporation has invested Rs 54,000 crore in projects across Tamil Nadu, one of the largest in the country. These projects are likely to be completed in the next four to five years. 

These include a nine million metric tonne per annum grassroots refinery worth Rs 35,580 crore in Nagapattinam, and a gas pipeline from Ennore to Thoothukudi carrying Liquefied Natural Gas, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) among others. The pipeline, considered to be the lifeline of the state, will transport five million metric tonnes per annum gas from LNG storage and regasification terminal at Ennore and supply it to industries across the state.

The other projects include the world’s second-largest integrated lube complex at Ammulvoyyal village in Chennai, at a cost of Rs 1,398 crore and a new oil terminal at Vallur at a cost of Rs 724 crore which is likely to be completed in December next year. He also said the Indian Oil corporation’s venture into green hydrogen is at a conceptual stage.

LNG-FILLED TRUCKS CAN TRAVEL 600 KM TO 800 KM
This would mean that the state would now have additional green fuel in the form of LNG for commercial vehicles. V C Asokan, Executive Director and state head for IOCL, said LNG filled trucks could travel up to 600 km to 800 km. 

