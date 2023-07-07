Home Business

OYO will add 500 hotels in host cities of upcoming men's cricket world cup

The ICC ODI men's world cup will begin on October 5, and conclude on November 19.

Published: 07th July 2023 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Oyo.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hospitality technology platform OYO on Friday said it will add 500 new hotels in the next three months in host cities of the upcoming men's cricket world cup in India, to meet the anticipated increase in booking demand.

The new hotels will be strategically located near the stadiums, ensuring ease of access for cricket fans traveling from around the world to witness their favourite teams in action, OYO said in a statement.

Travel demand automatically goes up whenever the dates for a marquee cricket tournament are announced, a company spokesperson said.

"OYO will add 500 hotels in host cities in the next three months to meet demand for the Cricket World Cup. We want to ensure that everyone who is travelling from far away to watch their favourite teams has access to a comfortable and affordable accommodation," the spokesperson added.

Hotel tariffs have already increased due to heightened demand across host cities three months ahead, OYO said, adding it has also witnessed a significant surge in demand for the duration of the tournament.

The ICC ODI men's world cup will begin on October 5, and conclude on November 19.

It will be played in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Delhi, Dharamsala, Chennai, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Pune.

The final will be played in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, online travel services provider MakeMyTrip has also launched a programme asking residents in the host cities to list their property on its platform in the wake of a "significant surge in search of homestays in cities such as Ahmedabad, Dharamshala and key metros".

"We have observed a significant surge in search of homestay properties for October and November in select cities across the country. This is a good sign and indicates that cricket fans are more willing than ever to explore homestays as an accommodation option," MakeMyTrip Chief Business Officer - Alternate Accommodation & Customer Contact Group Parikshit Choudhury said.

MakeMyTrip said it has also developed a new feature reflecting the distance of the accommodation from the cricket stadium in the city to help cricket fans in booking the most suitable accommodation option.

"A large proportion of homestay properties in cricket centres across October and November is still available for cricket lovers at an economical price," Choudhury added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cricket World Cup OYO OYO hotels men's cricket world cup
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp