Home Business

Bitcoin sees new high in 2023: Crypto exchanges expect bull run in near future

RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said people trading crypto is not the concern but the unbacked cryptocurrencies and the product itself alongside its backers is the problem.

Published: 08th July 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

bitcoin, tulips, Cash crops

The image shows the bitcoin logo on a smart phone in a greenhouse heated with bitcoin miners near Amsterdam. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After touching the annual high - over $31,500 level, on Thursday, the world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin was consolidating at the $30,000 level on Friday. But experts say in the long-term, market participants still expect the price of Bitcoin to recover, as more financial institutions are pushing for Bitcoin financial instruments which might spark a bull run in the near future.

At the beginning of 2023, Bitcoin was trading below the $17,000 mark and it reached the $30,000 level recently. “Although the current short-term uncertainty in the crypto market exists, it may not alter the long-term outlook of investors,” said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex, a global crypto investment platform.

He added that despite the Federal Reserve pausing interest rate increase on June 14, Fed Chair Jerome Powell seems committed to reducing inflation by restarting rate hikes. “The market correction observed may be attributed to investors and traders anticipating potential interest rate hikes in the future. This anticipation has led them to consider the possibility of an impending recession,” he added.

At an event in Bengaluru on Friday, RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said people trading crypto is not the concern but the unbacked cryptocurrencies and the product itself alongside its backers is the problem. He said stablecoins pegged to other currencies in emerging market economies pose several threats.

Meanwhile, crypto trading exchange Unocoin said it has completed Proof of Reserves (PoR) verification process. Proof of Reserves is a concept that assures users of the integrity and trustworthiness of cryptocurrency exchanges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bitcoin cryptocurrency interest rate
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp