Microsoft India president Maheshwari quits

BENGALURU: Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari has stepped down from his post to pursue other interests. “We can confirm that Anant has decided to leave Microsoft to pursue a role outside the company. We would like to thank Anant for his contributions to our business and culture in India and wish him every success in his future endeavors,” Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement.

There has been rejig among top-level executives. As per reports, the company’s COO Irina Ghose has been promoted to managing director of India. It has over 20,000 employees across 10 cities in the country.

Maheshwari has done MBA from IIM, Ahmedabad, and he was the president at Honeywell India for two years from 2014 to 2016, before joining Microsoft India.

Nasscom in April announced the appointment of Anant Maheshwari as its Chairperson for 2023-24. During his appointment, Maheshwari said, “Building on the core capabilities in tech services, India is demonstrating broader technology leadership for the world, both in trusted innovation capabilities and as a leading example of digital public platforms with billion population scale implementation.”

