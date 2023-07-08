Home Business

Microsoft India president Maheshwari quits

There has been rejig among top-level executives. As per reports, the company’s COO Irina Ghose has been promoted as managing director of India.

Published: 08th July 2023 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Microsoft

Image used for representational purpose. (File Image | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari has stepped down from his post to pursue other interests. “We can confirm that Anant has decided to leave Microsoft to pursue a role outside the company. We would like to thank Anant for his contributions to our business and culture in India and wish him every success in his future endeavors,” Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement.

There has been rejig among top-level executives. As per reports, the company’s COO Irina Ghose has been promoted to managing director of India. It has over 20,000 employees across 10 cities in the country.
Maheshwari has done MBA from IIM, Ahmedabad, and he was the president at Honeywell India for two years from 2014 to 2016, before joining Microsoft India.

Nasscom in April announced the appointment of Anant Maheshwari as its Chairperson for 2023-24. During his appointment, Maheshwari said, “Building on the core capabilities in tech services, India is demonstrating broader technology leadership for the world, both in trusted innovation capabilities and as a leading example of digital public platforms with billion population scale implementation.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Microsoft India Anant Maheshwari
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp