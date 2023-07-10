Cyient DLM makes stellar IPO debut with 52 per cent premium at Rs 401

Home Business

The Initial Public Offering of Cyient DLM got subscribed 67.30 times on the last day of subscription on June 30.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of electronic manufacturing services firm Cyient DLM Ltd made a remarkable market debut on Monday, listing with a huge premium of 52 per cent, against the issue price of Rs 265.

The stock made its debut at Rs 401, registering a jump of 51.32 per cent from the issue price on the BSE.

It later rallied 60.15 per cent to Rs 424.40.

At the NSE, shares of the company began the trade at Rs 403, climbing 52 per cent.

In traded volume terms, 7.74 lakh shares of the company were traded at the BSE and over 1.16 crore shares at the NSE during the day.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 3,208.33 crore.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Cyient DLM got subscribed 67.30 times on the last day of subscription on June 30.

The IPO had a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 592 crore.

There was no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The company's IPO had a price band of Rs 250-265 a share.

Cyient DLM, a subsidiary of Cyient, is a leading integrated EMS and solutions provider with a focus on the entire life cycle of a product, including design, build, and maintenance.

