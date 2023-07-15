Maharashtra government approves Adani Group's proposal for 'redevelopment' of Dharavi: Reports

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has approved Adani Group's proposal for the "redevelopment" of Dharavi, home to over 900, 000 people, according to reports.

The approval comes almost eight months after the Group won a tender to develop the largest slum in India, Mint reports.

The Eknath Shinde-led government has issued the government resolution (GR) in this regard on Thursday, according to Business Today.

The report said that Adani Group had put in a Rs 5,069-crore bid for the "redevelopment" of one of the largest slum sprawls in the world, outbidding DLF, which had quoted Rs 2,025 crore. The project, expected to cost around Rs 23,000 crore, will be one of the largest redevelopments by a government agency in India through global tendering, Business Today added.



According to Mint, the notification marks the first in a series of approvals required for the slum redevelopment project to proceed. It comes following significant political upheaval in Maharashtra, where Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has joined the state government, assuming the role of the state’s deputy chief minister and finance minister, after breaking ranks with his uncle Sharad Pawar. However, Adani may get the remaining approvals for the project in another month, the report added.

