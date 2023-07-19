Home Business

SoftBank offloads 2% stake in Paytm  

SoftBank arm SVF India Holdings has sold another 2% stake in Paytm. The Japanese investment firm has been offloading shares regularly.

SoftBank Group (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

It has sold 12,771,434 equity shares in the fintech major’s parent firm One97 Communications via open market operations between May 9 and July 13, 2023, One97 Communications said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. With this, SoftBank’s stake in Paytm has reduced to 9.15%. Last November, it sold 4.5% stake in the firm, followed by another 2.07% stake this year.

SoftBank has backed over 20 unicorns in India, but of late, the firm has cut investments across countries. Before the transaction, SoftBank held 17.45% in Paytm. Among other investors, Chinese billionaire Jack Maa’s Alibaba group holds over 31%, while founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma holds 8.91%.

