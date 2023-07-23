Twitter to change logo, 'bye to all the birds,' says Elon Musk

Home Business

Elon Musk tweeted, "And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds".

Published: 23rd July 2023

Elon Musk. (Photo| AFP)

Elon Musk on Sunday suggested his decision to change Twitter's logo.

Reuters referred to Musk's post on the site at 12.06 am ET (0406 GMT), and added, the social media platform's billionaire owner added: "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make (it) go live worldwide tomorrow."

According to NDTV, the billionaire has had the name 'X' on his mind for some time now. Musk bought Twitter last year for $44 billion and merged the company into an entity called X Corp.

While welcoming new CEO Linda Yaccarino in April, he had tweeted, "Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app".

NDTV recalled that in October, he had said, “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app”.

Musk's remark, according to the report, on Twitter rebranding comes just days after he announced a new artificial intelligence company, xAI, which he claims will be to "understand the universe."

