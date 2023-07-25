Home Business

CCD’s parent firm admitted for insolvency by NCLT

Earlier, in the first week of July, it said the total financial indebtedness of listed entities including short-term and long-term debt was Rs 465.25 crore.

Published: 25th July 2023 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2023 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Cafe Coffee Day

Cafe Coffee Day (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Coffee Day Global, which manages the Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) chain, has been admitted for corporate insolvency. It is facing bankruptcy after IndusInd Bank filed a petition to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru.

In an exchange filing, the company said, “The application filed by one of the lenders against the material subsidiary Coffee Day Global Limited before National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru, has been admitted (oral order) under Section 7 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 for initiating Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) for Rs 94 crore.”

It added, “However, the Material subsidiary is waiting for the written order from the NCLT, Bengaluru Bench. Further, the Material Subsidiary has informed the Company that it will take the required legal action in this regard.” Earlier, in the first week of July, it said the total financial indebtedness of listed entities including short-term and long-term debt was Rs 465.25 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cafe Coffee Day NCLT Insolvency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp