Home Business

Market benchmark indices move up in early trade on fresh buying

Indices are expected to stay in the positive territory after the US Federal Reserve's move on interest rate hike came in on expected lines, traders said.

Published: 27th July 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

NSE, BSE, stock market, nifty

National Stock Exchange (NSE) displayed outside the headquarters in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their upward movement in early trade on Thursday, aided by sustained buying by foreign institutional investors and value-buying in bellwether stocks.

Indices are expected to stay in the positive territory after the US Federal Reserve's move on interest rate hike came in on expected lines, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 188.56 points or 0.28 per cent to 66,895.76.The broader NSE Nifty advanced 69.35 points or 0.35 per cent to 19,847.65.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv rose 1.62 per cent and Bharti Airtel climbed 1.31 per cent.

Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma and Infosys were the other major gainers. From the 30-share club, M&M, Tech Mahindra, NTPC and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

According to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, the benchmark indices are expected to stay in positive territory after the US Federal Reserve's move on interest rate hike.

He further noted that the quarterly results of domestic companies are coming on expected lines with banks showing robust performance and IT companies coming up with weak guidance.

"Early results from FMCG companies indicate pressure on volume growth while auto results are broadly good with improving performance by Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto.

"Nifty has rallied around 5 per cent in the last one month mainly on FII buying and sustaining strong inflows into domestic mutual funds. Institutional support is likely to continue," he added.

Snapping its three-session losing run on Wednesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 351.49 points or 0.53 per cent to settle at 66,707.20.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 97.70 points or 0.50 per cent to end at 19,778.30.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.46 per cent and Chinese index Shenzhen was up 0.34 per cent.

European markets finished broadly lower on Wednesday with CAC 40 of France closing 1.35 per cent down and Germany's DAX ending 0.49 lower.

The UK's FTSE 100 slipped 0.19 per cent. In the US market S&P 500 closed 0.02 per cent lower, and Dow Jones 0.23 per cent higher.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.03 per cent higher at USD 83.77 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they bought shares worth Rs 922.84 crore, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty NSE BSE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp