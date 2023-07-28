Home Business

Singapore in close contact with Indian authorities to seek exemption from non-basmati rice export ban 

Non-basmati white rice constitutes about 25 per cent of total rice exported from the country.

Published: 28th July 2023 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2023 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Fifty per cent of the rice produced in Arani was exported to various states in south India and countries like Singapore, Malaysia and South Africa | S Dinesh

Representational Image: Fifty per cent of the rice produced in Arani, Tamil Nadu, is exported to various countries like Singapore, Malaysia and South Africa. (Photo | S Dinesh)

By PTI

Singapore is in close contact with Indian authorities to seek exemption from the country's ban on the export of non-basmati rice, the city state's food agency said on Friday.

"Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is working closely with importers to increase the import of different varieties of rice from various sources. Singapore is also in close contact with the Indian authorities to seek exemption from the ban," said a statement from SFA.

On July 20, the Indian government banned exports of non-basmati white rice to boost domestic supply and keep retail prices under check during the upcoming festive season.

Non-basmati white rice constitutes about 25 per cent of total rice exported from the country.

In 2022, India accounted for about 40 per cent of Singapore's imported rice, said the agency.

Singapore imports rice from more than 30 countries.

Under Singapore's Rice Stockpile Scheme, rice importers must hold a buffer inventory equivalent to twice of their monthly imports.

This helps ensure an adequate supply of rice in the market, SFA said in a statement.

Countries expected to be hit by the ban include African nations, Turkey, Syria, and Pakistan, among others.

In the first quarter of the current fiscal, about 15.54 lakh tonnes of white rice was exported from India against only 11.55 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period, which means an increase by 35 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singapore non-basmati rice export ban
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp