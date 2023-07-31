Home Business

Reliance General gets R200 cr equity

This capital infusion is aimed at pursuing new business opportunities for growth and securing the company’s position amongst the market leaders, the company said.

Reliance General Insurance CEO Rakesh Jain (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Reliance General Insurance Company has raised R 200 crore by issuing equity shares to Reliance Capital Limited, its  promoter.  This capital infusion is aimed at pursuing new business opportunities for growth and securing the company’s position amongst the market leaders, the company said.

With the freshly infused capital, there will be significant impetus on achieving strategic objectives, enabling the company to capitalise on emerging opportunities in the insurance sector, expanding product offerings and reaching new customers through innovative initiatives.

Rakesh Jain, CEO of Reliance General Insurance, said, “This strategic decision is a testament to our commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry and delivering superior value to our customers. With this capital infusion, we are well-equipped to seize opportunities, and continue providing insurance solutions.”

