Dixon partners Xiaomi to make, export phones

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Contract manufacturer Dixon Technologies (India) announced on Wednesday that it has partnered with Chinese tech giant Xiaomi to manufacture and export Xiaomi’s mobile phones.

The partnership will also explore enhancing the component ecosystem in the country through the wholly-owned subsidiaries of Dixon.

“The proposed association will be formalised subject to execution of the definitive agreements,” said Dixon in an exchange filing. Atul B Lall, Vice Chairman and managing director, Dixon Technologies (India), said the Indian EMS (electronic manufacturing services) industry has embarked on an upward journey. “Now, with most of the global mobile phone manufacturers and their supply chain partners investing in manufacturing, the Indian EMS industry is well-positioned to unlock its true potential in the coming years,” he added.

He further said Xiaomi, which has built a strong brand equity over the years in the country is known for its high quality and efficiency is reckoned as a strong force in the smart mobile phones market in India and people across the nations have strong faith in their products.

“We are ecstatic and encouraged by the trust they have reposed on Dixon for the proposed association. This partnership will leverage Dixon’s manufacturing excellence, superior execution track record and Xiaomi’s expertise & leadership in the Indian business ecosystem and it represents a major milestone in Indian Governments “Make in India” initiative,” said Lall. Experts believe this move is a way to avail of production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which was launched in April 2021 for mobile manufacturing.

