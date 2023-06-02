'Tata Consultancy Services to continue its investment in key and emerging areas': CEO 

ENS Economic Bureau By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The country's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will continue its investments in key and emerging areas. Announcing this in his first internal note to employees, which is seen by TNIE, after taking charge as its CEO, K Krithivasan said, "As we step into the next phase of TCS, we will continue our investments in key and emerging areas like Cloud, Cyber Security, 5G, IoT, Generative AI, etc. with an unrelenting focus on customer relationships and impeccable delivery."

Krithivasan is assuming the role of CEO and MD of TCS at a time IT companies are facing global macroeconomic headwinds and a slowdown in growth. He joined TCS in 1989 and worked across delivery, sales, client management and business in leadership roles.

Before taking charge of this role, Krithivasan was President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group at TCS. In FY23, TCS' BFSI sector grew by 11.8% and TCS generated $27.9 billion in revenues with over 6 lakh employees across 50 countries.

K Krithivasan has been with TCS for close to 34 years. He completed his BE in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras and a Master's Degree in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur.

Meanwhile, TCS asks its employees to work from the office for at least three days a week. Since March 2020, due to a pandemic, a majority of IT employees are working from home.

In a statement, TCS said, "Over the last several months we have been encouraging associates in India to return to office and spend 3 days a week at the workplace. This has yielded good results with many of our people returning to office. Our objective is to have all associates work from office for at least 3 days a week on average in the month, and towards the same, we continue working with all our groups to have everyone participate."

