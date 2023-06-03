Gujarat goes big on electric vehicles with 1475 per cent surge in registration

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has witnessed a huge jump in EV registration by 1475% since the adoption of the Gujarat State Electric Vehicle Policy in 2021.

From a mere 7240 EVs prior to the implementation of the Policy, the total number of registered EVs in Gujarat is presently 1,18,086.

For the last five months, around 8858 EVs are being registered per month. Surat has the most electric vehicles (EVs), with 31,561.

The usage of electric vehicles is encouraged due to rising concerns about global warming and climate change. They are more effective since they lessen reliance on conventional fuels and have a significant impact on lowering carbon footprint.

The Gujarat government is promoting the same by offering a variety of incentives under its EV policy.

A maximum subsidy of 20,000 is offered to two-wheelers, 50,000 to three-wheelers, and 1,50,000 to four-wheeler electric vehicles under its policy. The state government has so far offered a subsidy of 133.83 crore.

It should be noted that this policy will be in effect for four years. Subsidies will be granted for a total of two lakh electric automobiles under this program.

Following this, there are 20,937 EVs in Ahmedabad, 7648 in Vadodara, 6678 in Rajkot, and 3259 in Jamnagar.

There are 1,06,341 two-wheelers, 4093 three-wheelers, 5646 four-wheelers, and 2006 among the total registered EVs.

According to government officials, EV charging stations are being built at a rapid pace in several locations throughout Gujarat. In the next few days, 250 more public charging stations will be erected.

There are currently 152 charging stations in the state. In conjunction with BISAG-N, the government will provide a uniform charging infrastructure and allow a more efficient charging station site selection procedure. As a result, 91 hotspots in municipal corporations, 48 in municipal regions, 96 on state highways/national highways, and 15 at tourist locations have been chosen.

On Friday, the Gujarat Government also announced the establishment of a factory for the production of lithium-ion cells. Soon, it will be the world's third lithium-cell manufacturing company and India's first lithium-ion cell facility.

This plant would have a production capacity of 20 GWh and an anticipated initial investment of roughly Rs. 13,000 crores. More than 13,000 people will be employed directly and indirectly as a result of this project

