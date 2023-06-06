Adani Group repays loans worth $2.65 billion 

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Adani Group on Monday said it has repaid loans totalling $2.65 billion to complete a prepayment programme to cut overall leverage in an attempt to win back investor trust after US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research levelled allegation of financial irregularities against the conglomerate.

In a Credit Note released on Monday, billionaire Gautam Adani-led group said it has made a full prepayment of $2.15 billion of loans that were taken by pledging shares in the conglomerate’s listed firms and also another $700 million in loans taken for the acquisition of Ambuja Cement. The prepayment was done along with interest payment of $203 million.

“The deleveraging programme testifies to the strong liquidity management and capital access at sponsor level even in volatile market conditions, supplementing the solid capital prudence adopted at all portfolio companies,” Adani Group said in the credit update.

The promoters completed the sale of shares in four listed group entities to GQG Partners, a leading global investment firm, for $1.87 billion (Rs15,446 crore), said the note. Hindenburg in January released a report alleging accounting fraud and stock price manipulation at Adani Group, triggering a stock market rout that had erased about $145 billion in the conglomerate’s market value at its lowest point.

Adani Group has denied all allegations by Hindenburg and is plotting a comeback strategy. The group has recast its ambitions as well as prepaid some loans to assuage investors. The credit update further highlights major improvements in key financial metrics - the portfolio’s combined Net Debt to EBITDA ratio has decreased from 3.81 in FY22 to 3.27 in FY23, run rate EBITDA surged from Rs 50,706 crore in FY22 to Rs 66,566 crore in FY23. The credit update further states that the banking lines of Adani Group continue to show confidence by disbursing new debt and rolling over existing lines of credit.

Group prepays $203 mn interest payment

