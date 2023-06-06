Home Business

Airbus to offer DGCA-approved drone pilot training courses in India 

The five-day certificate courses, designed for micro and small category drones, will commence at the Airbus Training Centre in Bengaluru on June 26, Airbus said in a statement.

Published: 06th June 2023 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Airbus logo

Airbus Logo (Photo | Airbus)

By PTI

MUMBAI: European aviation major Airbus on Tuesday said it will offer DGCA-approved drone pilot training courses in India.

The five-day certificate courses, designed for micro and small category drones, will commence at the Airbus Training Centre in Bengaluru on June 26, Airbus said in a statement.

The programme will include both theory and flying lessons that will boost the knowledge of aspiring drone pilots and deepen capabilities in the fast-developing drone sector in India, it said.

Building on Airbus' growing presence in delivering pilot and maintenance training in India, a broadening of the scope into drone training is a demonstration of the company's commitment to supporting the upskilling of India's aviation infrastructure development, Laurie Alder, Head of Customer Services at Airbus India and South Asia, said.

According to the company, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-approved Airbus instructors will provide theoretical training covering topics such as drone rules, basic principles of flight, ATC procedures, maintenance, operations and aerodynamics.

"We believe that this course will provide industry-specific skills and knowledge of safe operations of drones to aspiring drone pilots in the country, which will help them develop their career in this rapidly growing industry," Alder said.

As part of the training programme, the students will also receive drone flying lessons, which will include simulator training, and practical flying lessons at an Airbus-approved facility in Bengaluru, where drones will be provided by Airbus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Airbus Drone pilot training courses
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp