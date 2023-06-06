Home Business

Oil price up by nearly 2% after Saudi announces reduction in production

Published: 06th June 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Crude oil_saudi

Image used for representation. (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The crude price in the international market on Monday jumped by $1.86 a barrel or 2.44% as Saudi Arabia announced a cut in its oil production. Brent Crude price was trading at $77.86 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate was trading at 73.53 a barrel at 6.50 pm IST. Saudi Arabia, top oil producer, announced that its output would drop to 9 million barrels per day (bpd) in July 2023 from around 10 million bpd in May 2023. The cut is Saudi Arabia’s biggest in years. 

This comes after Opec (the Organization of the Oil Exporting Countries), which produces nearly 30% of the world’s crude oil, decided to reduce the production of crude by 1.16 million barrels per day from May 2023 until the end of the year. Russia too said it would curtail a million barrels per day until the end of the year. 

“While production volumes have been cut, crude oil prices have been under pressure owing to weaker than expected demand from China and recessionary trends in several Western economies,” said Prashant Vasisht, Vice President and Co-Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited.

He further said in case crude oil prices increase upstream companies like ONGC would benefit from higher realisations and cash accruals on crude oil sales. However the marketing profits from oil marketing companies would decline or turn to losses depending upon the extent of rise.

Meanwhile, in India the decision to cut production by Saudi Arabia is not going to impact much on its domestic fuel price. Petrol and diesel prices have been on a freeze for a record 14 months now. Prices were last changed in May 2022, when the government cut excise duty to give relief to consumers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
saudi arabiaCrude oil ONGC ICRA Limited
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp