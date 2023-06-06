Home Business

ONDC launches B2B trade on its platform, now merchants can engage with other businesses 

Published: 06th June 2023

Open Network for Digital Commerce. (Photo | ONDC website)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the government-backed interoperable e-commerce network, on Monday announced the launch of business-to-business (B2B) trade on its platform. 
With this, the merchants will be able to engage directly with other businesses in wholesale trade.

According to the statement issued by ONDC, its network offers a much-needed solution in today’s time when there is limited credit access, high logistics costs and thin profit margins.

“By fostering seamless connectivity and digital transformation, ONDC empowers businesses to overcome these hurdles and embrace the advantages of B2B commerce. Leveraging the open network, businesses can expand their reach, forge new partnerships and tap into previously untapped markets,” the release said.

SignCatch and Rapisor have successfully enabled both the B2B buyer and B2B seller side platforms on ONDC, fostering seamless interoperability between sellers and buyers. This implementation allows sellers to utilize SignCatch to receive orders from Rapidor’s B2B buyer platform effortlessly and vice versa, said the release.

“With the launch of the B2B-enabled open network open network, we are ushering in a new era of e-commerce where businesses can thrive online, overcoming the challenges that have held them back,” said T. Koshy, managing director and chief executive officer of ONDC. 

