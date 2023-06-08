BSNL will stop losing users from Oct-Nov: Telecom minister

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will stop losing its subscriber base by October or November 2023, said telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday. The minister while announcing the third relief package of `89,047, also mentioned that the company will be in a position to give stiff competition to the private telecom operators in the next year. “Once the rollout of 4G and 5G takes place, the company will stop losing its subscribers,” he said.

The telco is not in good health and continuously losing its subscribers to private telecom operators.

According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), BSNL had a market share of only 9.27% in March 2023 with 103.68 million subscribers in the mobile segment. While its competitors Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea held a 90.73% market share. In March 2023, the company lost more than 50,000 subscribers.

In the wireline segment too the company is languishing in third place with 25% market share at the end of March 2023. Experts believe not having a 4G network is costing BSNL. However, the minister said the telco had started rolling out a 4G network with 200 sites, and after a three-month trial, it will launch an average of 200 sites per day.

“BSNL is providing more than 1 lakh new connections every month. And the total home fiber subscriber base of BSNL in May 2023 is 30.88 Lakh,” said the minister.BSNL had taken over mobile service operations of its debt-ridden sister concern MTNL in Delhi and Mumbai. It will start its 4G and 5G services in Delhi and Mumbai in the next year.

BSNL Chairman and Managing Director PK Purwar said BSNL has taken over mobile service operations of its debt-ridden sister concern MTNL in Delhi and Mumbai. When asked about the expected timeline for the rollout of 4G and 5G services in Delhi and Mumbai, Purwar said it will be available after a year.

