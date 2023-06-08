India has embraced ChatGPT: Sam Altman

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: OpenAI CEO and ChatGPT creator Sam Altman, who is on a visit to India, said Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot has witnessed several early adopters in India and that the country has truly embraced ChatGPT. Speaking to the media, he said every tech revolution leads to a job change and that this is the most exciting time to begin a company since the dawn of the internet. Altman will visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Altman tweeted on Sunday that he was excited to visit India, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, India, and South Korea this week. His visit to India comes at a time when companies are exploring generative AI. Earlier, tweeting about AI, the CEO of OpenAI said AI is how we describe software that we don’t quite know how to build yet, particularly software we are either very excited about or very nervous about.

“The most special thing about OpenAI is the culture of repeatable innovation. It is relatively easy to copy something; it’s hard to do something for the first time. it’s really hard to do many things for the first time!,” he had tweeted. ChatGPT creator Open AI is backed by Elon Musk, among others. It introduced the now popular generative model in November 2022. Recently Microsoft announced a multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI.

