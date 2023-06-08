RBI permits banks to issue RuPay Prepaid Forex cards

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will now permit banks to issue RuPay Prepaid Forex cards as this will expand the payment options for Indians travelling abroad.

On Thursday, at the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, Governor Shaktikanta Das said, "RuPay Debit and Credit cards issued by banks in India are gaining increased acceptance abroad. It has now been decided to permit the issuance of RuPay Prepaid Forex cards by banks. RuPay cards will be enabled for issuance in foreign jurisdictions. These measures will expand the reach and acceptance of RuPay

cards globally."

Recently, RuPay credit cards were permitted to be linked to UPI. RuPay is a product of NPCI. Last year, the central bank had issued the regulatory framework for Digital Lending. Now, the RBI has decided to issue guidelines on Default Loss Guarantee arrangements in digital lending.

The guidelines had included Annual Percentage Rate (APR). While releasing the guidelines, the central bank had said that APR as the all-inclusive cost of digital loans for the borrower shall be disclosed upfront by regulated entities (REs), and shall also be a part of the Key Fact Statement(KFS).

Many experts had said that with tighter guidelines, it may erode the confidence of members of the public in the digital lending ecosystem. Now, with the default loss guarantee arrangements in digital lending, it will facilitate orderly development of the digital lending ecosystem and enhance credit penetration

in the economy.

The RBI governor also announced streamlining the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) Processes and Membership Criteria. BBPS is operational since August 2017, and the scope of BBPS was further expanded in December 2022.

"To further enhance the efficiency of the BBPS system and to encourage greater participation, it is proposed to streamline the process flow of transactions and membership criteria for operating units," he said.

BENGALURU: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will now permit banks to issue RuPay Prepaid Forex cards as this will expand the payment options for Indians travelling abroad. On Thursday, at the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, Governor Shaktikanta Das said, "RuPay Debit and Credit cards issued by banks in India are gaining increased acceptance abroad. It has now been decided to permit the issuance of RuPay Prepaid Forex cards by banks. RuPay cards will be enabled for issuance in foreign jurisdictions. These measures will expand the reach and acceptance of RuPay cards globally." Recently, RuPay credit cards were permitted to be linked to UPI. RuPay is a product of NPCI. Last year, the central bank had issued the regulatory framework for Digital Lending. Now, the RBI has decided to issue guidelines on Default Loss Guarantee arrangements in digital lending.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The guidelines had included Annual Percentage Rate (APR). While releasing the guidelines, the central bank had said that APR as the all-inclusive cost of digital loans for the borrower shall be disclosed upfront by regulated entities (REs), and shall also be a part of the Key Fact Statement(KFS). Many experts had said that with tighter guidelines, it may erode the confidence of members of the public in the digital lending ecosystem. Now, with the default loss guarantee arrangements in digital lending, it will facilitate orderly development of the digital lending ecosystem and enhance credit penetration in the economy. The RBI governor also announced streamlining the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) Processes and Membership Criteria. BBPS is operational since August 2017, and the scope of BBPS was further expanded in December 2022. "To further enhance the efficiency of the BBPS system and to encourage greater participation, it is proposed to streamline the process flow of transactions and membership criteria for operating units," he said.