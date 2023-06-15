India's power shortage for June soars as demand peaks

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the country is reeling under the heat wave, the power demand has shot up sharply. The average maximum demand met in the first 13 days of June 2023 was more than 213 GW compared to 197 GW in June 2022.

The average daily shortage up to June 13 was 4.7 GW. Last year in June, the average daily shortage was 1.5 GW. According to the Grid Controller of India, the maximum demand met in June was 223 GW on June 9, 2023, showing an increase of 4.9% from last year’s peak demand of 212 GW (1 GW = 1,000 MW).

On June 13, 2023, the maximum demand met during the day stood at 215.35 GW, with a peak shortage of 412 megawatts (MW). As per ministry officials, power demand in the country will continue to stay inflated, and it can even breach the previous high of 223 GW in the coming weeks, thanks to the searing heat and delayed monsoon.

As per forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Skymet Weather, monsoon, rains could be patchy until the first week of July. Currently, the maximum temperatures are in the range of 40-42° in many parts of the country.

In 2022, the maximum power demand met was 212 GW on June 10, 2022. However, this year power ministry expects peak demand to be about 230 GW during April-June. In fact, it is already inching towards it. As the demand has increased, there are reports of long power cuts. Residents of Odisha, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh took to social media platforms to report unscheduled power cuts as long as two to three hours.

“It all depends on the progress of the monsoon. If it is delayed, the peak demand may rise. In terms of power cuts, certain parts of north India are facing power cuts, but overall the power supply situation is fine. Coal stocks are also satisfactory,” said Vikram V, Vice President and Sector Head, ICRA Limited.

In terms of state-wise demand, the maximum demand was met in Uttar Pradesh with 27.29 GW, followed by Maharashtra with 27.11GW, Gujarat with 18.23 GW, and Tamil Nadu with 17.19 GW on June 13, 2023. In terms of shortage during the maximum demand, Haryana faced a shortage of 200 MW, Bihar faced a shortage of 144 MW, and Meghalaya faced a shortage of 34 MW on June 13, 2023.

In a bid to ward off a power crisis situation, the government has taken several initiatives this year. The government has extended its direction to imported coal-based plants to operate at full capacity until September 2023. The ministry had invoked Section 11 of the Electricity Act with effect from March 16 to June 15, and now the order has been extended for three more months until September 30.

As per the Central Electricity Authority’s daily coal data update, as of June 12, 2023, out of the 180 thermal plants across the country, 52 plants have coal stocks at critical levels.

Power play

Power ministry expects peak demand could be about 230 GW during April-June

Average demand met in first 13 days of June was more than 213 GW compared to 197 GW in June 2022

Average daily shortage up to June 13 was 4.7 GW as against daily shortage of 1.5 GW in June last year

As per IMD and Skymet Weather, monsoon, rains could be patchy until the first week of July

Currently, maximum temperatures are in the range of 40-42° in many parts of the country

NEW DELHI: As the country is reeling under the heat wave, the power demand has shot up sharply. The average maximum demand met in the first 13 days of June 2023 was more than 213 GW compared to 197 GW in June 2022. The average daily shortage up to June 13 was 4.7 GW. Last year in June, the average daily shortage was 1.5 GW. According to the Grid Controller of India, the maximum demand met in June was 223 GW on June 9, 2023, showing an increase of 4.9% from last year’s peak demand of 212 GW (1 GW = 1,000 MW). On June 13, 2023, the maximum demand met during the day stood at 215.35 GW, with a peak shortage of 412 megawatts (MW). As per ministry officials, power demand in the country will continue to stay inflated, and it can even breach the previous high of 223 GW in the coming weeks, thanks to the searing heat and delayed monsoon. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As per forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Skymet Weather, monsoon, rains could be patchy until the first week of July. Currently, the maximum temperatures are in the range of 40-42° in many parts of the country. In 2022, the maximum power demand met was 212 GW on June 10, 2022. However, this year power ministry expects peak demand to be about 230 GW during April-June. In fact, it is already inching towards it. As the demand has increased, there are reports of long power cuts. Residents of Odisha, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh took to social media platforms to report unscheduled power cuts as long as two to three hours. “It all depends on the progress of the monsoon. If it is delayed, the peak demand may rise. In terms of power cuts, certain parts of north India are facing power cuts, but overall the power supply situation is fine. Coal stocks are also satisfactory,” said Vikram V, Vice President and Sector Head, ICRA Limited. In terms of state-wise demand, the maximum demand was met in Uttar Pradesh with 27.29 GW, followed by Maharashtra with 27.11GW, Gujarat with 18.23 GW, and Tamil Nadu with 17.19 GW on June 13, 2023. In terms of shortage during the maximum demand, Haryana faced a shortage of 200 MW, Bihar faced a shortage of 144 MW, and Meghalaya faced a shortage of 34 MW on June 13, 2023. In a bid to ward off a power crisis situation, the government has taken several initiatives this year. The government has extended its direction to imported coal-based plants to operate at full capacity until September 2023. The ministry had invoked Section 11 of the Electricity Act with effect from March 16 to June 15, and now the order has been extended for three more months until September 30. As per the Central Electricity Authority’s daily coal data update, as of June 12, 2023, out of the 180 thermal plants across the country, 52 plants have coal stocks at critical levels. Power play Power ministry expects peak demand could be about 230 GW during April-June Average demand met in first 13 days of June was more than 213 GW compared to 197 GW in June 2022 Average daily shortage up to June 13 was 4.7 GW as against daily shortage of 1.5 GW in June last year As per IMD and Skymet Weather, monsoon, rains could be patchy until the first week of July Currently, maximum temperatures are in the range of 40-42° in many parts of the country