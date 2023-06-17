Company believes in human + AI, not human vs AI: Infosys

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT services company Infosys recently launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-first offering- Topaz- that accelerates business value for global enterprises by leveraging a wide range of AI solutions, including generative AI. Now, every group within Infosys is using AI/GenAI.

“In the long run, all organisations would transition to an AI-first enterprise with AI powering all their core processes and functions. This will be necessary for unlocking new avenues to business value, future-proofing their AI investments, and tapping into the next generation of opportunities,” Balakrishna D R, aka Bali, Executive Vice President – Global Head, AI and Automation and ECS, Infosys, told the TNIE.

Talking about Topaz, Bali said it enables enterprises to operate with never-before efficiencies while unlocking new avenues to business value. “Infosys Topaz brings together the power of data analytics, and AI technologies, including generative AI, and gives enterprises a jumpstart with over 12,000 AI use cases, over 150 pre-trained AI, and more than 10 AI platforms,” he said.

How will this help your clients? Bali said an international retail chain outlet, when the pandemic hit, benefited from the democratisation of data insights from internal, external, and marketplace sources made possible by Infosys Topaz. “This helped them bring together hitherto unconnected data signals and predict demand coming in from digital sources with an accuracy of over 95%, enabling them to harness greater than 60% of the opportunity at a time when in-store footfall was adversely impacted,” he explained.

Infosys has differentiated itself early in the AI space through various investments in Applied AI, and generative AI, as the company was one of the first investors in OpenAI. Ever since generative AI started gaining momentum, there have been concerns due to AI replacing human jobs, at least routine jobs in future. Bali said the potential of AI to amplify human capabilities and enhance our productivity is truly remarkable.

“We need to foster new ways of thinking and a mindset shift in how we look at AI initiatives. Rather than viewing AI as a competitor, we should embrace it as an enabler. At Infosys, we believe in Human + AI and not Human vs AI. AI will reshape and redefine jobs and our ways of working, creating new opportunities and expanding the scope of human potential,” he said.

Historically, technological advancements have consistently led to creation of new jobs and industries. AI will be no exception. The shift in requirements will allow us to tap into our unique human qualities, such as emotional intelligence, critical and strategic thinking, and higher order problem-solving skills, he added.

