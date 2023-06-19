Home Business

International toy fair to begin from July 8; buyers from 25 countries to participate

Toy Association of India Chairman Manu Gupta said that the 14th Toy Biz International B2B Expo 2023 is the largest fair in South Asia.

Published: 19th June 2023 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

TAI

Image used for representation. (Photo | TAI website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A three-day toy fair will begin on July 8 in the national capital, which is expected to see participation from about 5,000 buyers and industry players from at least 25 countries, the Toy Association of India said on Monday.

The industry body said that CEOs of about 20 global sourcing companies, including Walmart and Lego, would also visit the fair.

More than 250 Indian brands would display their products during the fair, which is being organised at Pragati Maidan.

Toy Association of India Chairman Manu Gupta said that the 14th Toy Biz International B2B Expo 2023 is the largest fair in South Asia.

"This is a great opportunity for Indian toy makers to showcase their products and capabilities to the global audience. This exposure can help them attract new customers and partners, expand their market reach and increase their brand recognition," he said.

He said, Toy Biz also provides a platform for industry players to network and connect with each other, which can help foster collaborations, partnerships and joint ventures.

"This can lead to new business opportunities and innovations, as well as access to new markets and distribution channels," Gupta said, adding the expo also provides a platform to drive innovation in the Indian toy industry, by providing a forum for industry experts to discuss new trends, technologies, and best practices.

He added that the expo can also help raise awareness about the importance of the Indian toy industry, both domestically and internationally.

Wooden toy maker Little Genius Toys CEO Naresh Kumar Gautam, who is participating in the fair, said that such events would help India position itself as a key player in the global toy market, and attract investment and support from stakeholders across the world.

"Three-four years back, we used to request people to participate in this expo, but because of a series of measures by the government, the Indian toy industry is growing at a faster pace and now people are in queue to participate in the expo. We have also invited 250 foreign participants," Gautam said.

Gautam also informed that his company and playground equipment maker Maskeen Toys would ink agreements with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce (Philippines) for doing business in the sector.

"We have received advance payments also from them," he added. Maskeen Toys Director Sahibjeet Singh said that the government measures like increasing import duties are helping the sector and they are able to export in regions like the UAE, Central African, Australia and Philippines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Toy fair Toy Association of India Walmart
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp