Home Business

Cabinet nod for Micron’s USD 2.7 billion semiconductor unit in Gujarat

This will be the first approval of an OSAT unit by the government, which has unveiled a `76,000 crore package to begin semiconductor manufacturing in the country. 

Published: 21st June 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

A sign marks the entrance of the Micron Technology automotive chip manufacturing plant.(Photo | AP)

A sign marks the entrance of the Micron Technology automotive chip manufacturing plant.(Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government has reportedly approved US chipmaker Micron Technology’s $2.7 billion plan for a new semiconductor testing and packaging unit. According to the report, the Cabinet has agreed to production-linked incentives worth $1.34 billion for the plant in Gujarat. The company will set up an assembly testing marking and packaging (OSAT) plant in the city of Sanand. 

This will be the first approval of an OSAT unit by the government, which has unveiled a `76,000 crore package to begin semiconductor manufacturing in the country.  ATMP/OSAT units are an important link in the semiconductor manufacturing chain as they perform the crucial tasks of testing and packaging silicon chips. With this approval, Micron could procure and package chips for clients at the plant, or other companies could send their chips for testing before shipping. 

On May 31, 2023, the government reopened the window for applicants, both new and existing, to re-apply for setting up semiconductor and display fabrication units and to seek incentives from the Centre under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Micron Technology semiconductor testing Gujarat
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp