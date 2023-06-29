Home Business

Go First seeks DGCA approval to restart operations

The crisis-hit airline has intended to restart flights with 22 aircraft in its fleet and keep another four in reserve.

Published: 29th June 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Go First

Go First (File Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cash-strapped Go First’s former CEO Kaushik Kona and its newly-appointed resolution professional (RP) Shailendra Ajmera, on Wednesday met with Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials to get a green nod for their revival plan as they aim to restart operations as soon as possible.

According to sources, Go First’s RP presented the bankers’ approved revival plan to the aviation regulator before submitting it formally in a day or two.

Following the submission, DGCA would conduct a very important safety audit to check whether Go First can carry out operations smoothly. The crisis-hit airline has intended to restart flights with 22 aircraft in its fleet and keep another four in reserve. Go First intends to start 157 flights on 78 routes.

This fresh development comes after the lenders of the airline such as Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and IDBI Bank gave an in-principle nod for Rs 450 crore interim financing to meet the day-to-day operational expenses.

Go First, owned by the Wadia Group, had declared insolvency on May 2 and stopped flying from May 3 owing to a severe cash crunch caused by the grounding of over half of its fleet. Its application was admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 10. Prior to grounding on May 3, Go First was operating around 200 flights daily. The resumption plan was facing a threat from aircraft lessors, who are in knocking on various venues, including the courts, seeking the deregistration of aircraft leased by the bankrupt airline.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DGCA Go First Wadia Group
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp