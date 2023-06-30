Home Business

Generative AI is a win-win for business and clients: LTIMindtree's Nachiket Deshpande

Canvas.ai is among the first-of-its-kind generative AI platform that solves key concerns that enterprises are facing in their journey to adopting the technology, says director Nachiket Deshpande.

Published: 30th June 2023

Nachiket Deshpande

Nachiket Deshpande, COO, LTIMindtree .

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Generative AI, or generative artificial intelligence, is a form of machine learning that can produce text, video, images, and other types of content on demand. The technology is new, still evolving and immensely popular. The niche space is already getting crowded with ChatGPT, GPT-4, AlphaCode, Bard, GitHub Copilot, etc.

Last week, LTIMindtree launched its own generative aI platform, Canvas.ai. In an interaction with The New Indian Express, Nachiket Deshpande, whole-time director and chief operating officer, explains how generative AI can help organisations become autonomous enterprises.

Excerpts:

What is Canvas.ai and how will this help your clients?

Canvas.ai is among the first-of-its-kind generative aI platform that solves three key concerns that enterprises are facing in their journey to adopting the technology – data privacy and security, mindful AI adoption, and institutionalisation of the technology. Canvas.ai keeps the data being trained for model and consumption within the private container of the enterprise, preventing it from being leaked or manipulated. It ensures data security.

The platform is built on the principles of mindful AI ensuring that the co-pilots are use-case- and domain-specific. The responsible AI layer restricts random prompts and prevents the contamination and misuse of the model, always keeping it in pristine conditions. In effect, the restriction brings down the total cost of operations, which otherwise has an additive effect on every query raised. The third part is the consumption layer. enterprises can plug Canvas.ai into any process such as ServiceNow for an employee-facing web use case, Salesforce for customer journey or SaP for supply chain-related journeys with ease.

Are you planning to upskill your employees on AI? How many are being trained on Canvas. ai?

We are already driving many elements of AI and helping our customers to accelerate their digital transformation journeys with our differentiated offerings. Specific to Canvas.ai, we have built a 250-member strong Generative AI Centre of excellence.

We are currently in the process of training 2,500 data scientists, cloud experts, and domain and technology consultants on Generative AI. In addition, we have rolled out a plan to upskill every employee in the company on the technology, through our learning and development arm called Shoshin learning pathways.

What is the future of AI, especially generative AI, from the IT services industry’s perspective?

As mentioned earlier, there are three key concerns that organisations are trying to address. Canvas.ai is endowed with a consumption layer that leverages a well-architected framework and sound governance measures to effectively manage proprietary and industry- and domain-specific data, making the output contextual and relevant. It factors the ethical use of the data while remaining mindful of privacy and security.

The platform caters to the business requirements of creators who build the generative aI solutions, admins who manage, and users who consume governed generative AI solutions. We have established Generative aI Studios across eight lTIMindtree locations globally. These studios provide a sandbox environment that allows clients to co-create, co-innovate and co-pilot use cases, before rolling them out enterprise-wide.

