Reliance to set up 10-gigawatt solar energy project in Andhra Pradesh: Mukesh Ambani at GIS

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Friday announced that his group would be investing in 10 gigawatt of renewable solar energy in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking at the Summit in Visakhapatnam, he assured that Reliance would continue to be an unflinching partner to Andhra Pradesh's all-around accelerated progress. He further announced that Reliance Retail would source significantly more agri and agro-based products and manufactured goods from the State for sale all over India. Apart from increasing the income of farmers, artisans and others, this will directly create over 50,000 livelihood opportunities in the State. Reliance Retail has partnered with over 1.2 lakh kirana merchants across 6,000 villages of the State, equipping them with tools needed to thrive and succeed in the digital age. It has created over 20,000 direct jobs and a large number of indirect jobs. Pointing out that Reliance has been among the first corporate to believe in the economic potential of Andhra Pradesh, Ambani said that Reliance's Oil & Gas Exploration team found gas in 2002. Meanwhile, Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited announced that his company would set up two new cement manufacturing plants, 15,000 MW renewable power projects and a data centre in Andhra Pradesh. These new projects will be in addition to the Rs 20,000 crore already invested in the State, whichhas created over 18,000 direct and 54,000 indirect jobs. Adani Group to double capacity of Krishnapatnam, Gangavaram ports He said that the group would set up cement plants with total capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum at Kadapa and Nadikudi in the State as well as a 400 MW data centre in Visakhapatnam. The Young CEO of Adani ports said Adani Group, which operates two largest private ports in Andhra Pradesh - Krishnapatnam and Gangavaram, with a total capacity of 100 million tonne per annum will double the capacity in the next five years and also transform these ports into industrial port cities. Stating that they are developing 15,000 MW of renewable power projects over the next few years across five districts of Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram, Karan Adani said, "These projects will bring further employment opportunities and demonstrate our commitment to the sustainable growth of the state of AP." Jindal Steel and Power limited Chairman Naveen Jindal announced that his company would be investing Rs 10,000 crore for setting up a 3 million tonne per annum steel plant in AP. This will lead to creation of 10,000 jobs, he added. He further said JSW group headed by his elder brothers Sajan Jindal, which is setting up a steel plant in Kadapa, will be signing an MoU with the State government for investing in renewable energy across solar, wind and hydro as well expanding the capacity of its existing cement plant. GM Rao, chairman of GMR Group, said that the first phase of Bhogapuram airport will be developed to serve six million passengers per annum