KG-D6 to contribute 30% of India’s gas output: Mukesh Ambani

Published: 04th March 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Natural gas produced by Reliance Industries (RIL) at the KG-D6 basin is fuelling India’s clean energy transition and will contribute to nearly 30% of India’s gas production, said  Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and MD of the company, on Friday.

While speaking at the Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam, Ambani also announced investing in 10 gigawatts of renewable solar energy in Andhra Pradesh.

“It is here that our oil & gas exploration team found gas in 2002. We have invested over Rs 1,50,000 crore in our KG-D6 assets, developing and supporting gas pipelines. Today, the natural gas produced by Reliance at the KG-D6 basin is fuelling India’s clean energy transition and will contribute to nearly 30% of India’s gas production,” said the chairman of RIL

.He further said Reliance Jio is creating the largest and the best digital network footprint in the state by investing over 40,000 crores.

Currently, Jio’s  4G network covers 98% of Andhra Pradesh’s population, including those living in the remotest corners of the state.“The rollout of Jio’s True 5G will be completed before the end of 2023 throughout India, including your state of Andhra Pradesh. Jio’s True 5G, will trigger a new wave of digital revolution in Andhra Pradesh, benefiting every sector of the economy,” said Ambani.

