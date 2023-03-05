Home Business

Delhi airport becomes transshipment hub for export cargo from Bangladesh 

Delhi airport is the largest cargo hub airport in the South Asia region, with two integrated cargo terminals.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi airport is now a transshipment hub for export cargo from Bangladesh to other countries and the first batch of transshipment cargo will leave for Spain on Sunday.

The airport's operator DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited) said the cargo transshipment via Delhi will cost manufacturers and suppliers significantly less as compared to other routes.

On February 7, DIAL received the government's approval for the airport to serve as a cargo transshipment hub between Bangladesh and other global destinations for export cargo.

The first batch of cargo, which left Dhaka on February 26 arrived at Delhi airport on Friday and will leave for its destined location in Spain on March 5, DIAL said in a release.

The transshipment cargo will reach from Dhaka to Delhi, via the Bangladesh-India border at Benapole-Petrapol.

"Once the cargo leaves the Petrapol border after all security checks, the manufacturers will be able to track their shipment throughout its journey, including its arrival at the Delhi airport, during security clearances, and final uploading of cargo on the aircraft," the release said.

DIAL, a subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd, has created a special truck docking facility and a dedicated X-ray area for the swift transfer of cargo to their outbound locations.

The government's decision is expected to boost the national economy while reducing the shipment cost significantly for manufacturers and increasing the daily export of international cargo via Delhi airport, including ready-made garments (RMG), handlooms, footwear, leather products, jute products, and pharmaceuticals.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said that with this initiative, Delhi Airport is on its way to becoming the international cargo hub of the world, serving as a transshipment centre between East and West.

Delhi airport is the largest cargo hub airport in the South Asia region, with two integrated cargo terminals having an annual cargo handling capacity of 1.8 million metric tonnes which is scalable to 2.3 million metric tonnes.

