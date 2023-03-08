Home Business

Equity market falls in early trade; Sensex slides 300 points

In the Sensex pack, only eight stocks, including Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank and HDFC, were in the green while the rest were in the red.

Published: 08th March 2023 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity market opened sharply lower on Wednesday, with Sensex sliding more than 300 points as the US Federal Reserve's hawkish view on interest rate trajectory and weak global cues hit investor sentiments.

Most of the Asian markets, including Hong Kong, were also trading in the negative territory.

After registering gains for two straight sessions, the 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 315.30 points or 0.52 per cent to 59,909.16 points, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 88.95 points or 0.50 per cent to 17,622.50 points on Wednesday.

Stock, commodity and money markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Holi.

In the Sensex pack, only eight stocks, including Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank and HDFC, were in the green while the rest were in the red.

On Monday, Sensex closed at 60,224.46 points while Nifty ended the day at 17,711.45 points.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday said the latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated.

"If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes," he said.

In a pre-open market note, Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC securities, said Indian markets could open lower, in line with negative Asian markets today and lower US markets.

He said the US stock indexes finished sharply lower on Tuesday as investors digested Powell's hawkish message that the central bank will not rule out bigger interest rate hikes at the coming March meeting in order to tame stubborn inflation.

On Monday, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) were net buyers, making investments worth Rs 721.37 crore, according to data available with BSE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE US Federal Reserve HDFC securities
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp