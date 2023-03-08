Home Business

Future Enterprises admitted for insolvency

The NCLT appointed a resolution professional to manage the affairs of the company till it is sold to a successful bidder.

Published: 08th March 2023 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After Future Retail, another Kishore Biyani company Future Enterprise has been admitted to insolvency resolution, requiring the firm to be auctioned to recover unpaid dues.

In a regulatory filing, Future Retail said the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal on March 7 "ordered the commencement of corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP)".

The NCLT appointed a resolution professional to manage the affairs of the company till it is sold to a successful bidder.

With the commencement of CIRP, the management of the company now vest with the resolution professional and the powers of the board of directors stand suspended, the filing said.

The insolvency order was passed on a petition of Foresight Innovations Pvt Ltd - a New Delhi-based supplier, which claimed that Rs 1.58 crore of payment was defaulted by Future Enterprises.

Another operational creditor, Retail Detailz India had also filed a similar petition claiming a default of Rs 4.02 crore.

Section 9 of the IBC gives power to operational creditors of a company to initiate a corporate insolvency resolution process in case of a default.

Operational creditors are those whose debt is owed on account of dues arising out of business transactions.

This mostly includes claims for the delivery of goods or services and employment.

Future Enterprises was part of the 19 group companies operating in retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing segments, which were supposed to be transferred to Reliance Retail as part of a Rs 24,713-crore deal announced in August 2020.

The deal was called off by billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd in April last year.

It had recently committed several defaults on payment of interest on its several non-convertible debentures.

The NCLT has already initiated insolvency proceedings against Future Group's flagship firm Future Retail Ltd.

Financial creditors have claimed Rs 21,057 crore from Future Retail while operational creditors have claimed another Rs 265 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Future Retail Future Enterprise Kishore Biyani NCLT
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi liquor scam: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar
Represemntational image.
UP: Man transporting cows shot at by unidentified people
Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia.(Photo | PTI)
Diplomacy in times of cricket: A Motera Thursday with Modi and Albanese
Veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik dies at 66

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp