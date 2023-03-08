Home Business

Rupee falls 37 paise to 82.29 against US dollar in early trade

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.18 per cent to 105.80 on Wednesday.

Published: 08th March 2023 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

rupee

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated 37 paise to 82.29 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by strength of the American currency in the overseas market and a negative trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 82.25 against the dollar, then fell to 82.29, registering a decline of 37 paise over its last close.

On Monday, the rupee settled at 81.92 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.18 per cent to 105.80 on Wednesday.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on interest rate trajectory pushed the dollar higher.

On Tuesday, Powell said the latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated.

If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes, he added.

Stock and money markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Holi.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.28 per cent to USD 83.52 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 348.62 points or 0.58 per cent lower at 59,875.84 points.

The broader NSE Nifty declined 93.60 points or 0.53 per cent to 17,617.85 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Monday as they purchased shares worth Rs 721.37 crore, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rupee US dollar American currency
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp