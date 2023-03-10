Home Business

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.14 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 82.12 against the dollar fell further to 82.14, registering a decline of 8 paise over its last close.

Published: 10th March 2023 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Cash, currency, rupees

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated by 8 paise to 82.14 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, weighed down foreign fund outflows and losses in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 82.12 against the dollar fell further to 82.14, registering a decline of 8 paise over its last close.

On Thursday, the rupee settled at 82.06 against the US dollar.

"The 81.70-80 zone seems protected by the importer's dollar demand and suspected RBI intervention, which brought the INR back to 82.00 levels," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.

Moreover, the March seasonality due to the financial year end and prospects of further FDI flows could help the rupee limit losses, despite weaker Asian peers over the past month, Pabari added.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.11 per cent to 105.18.

"The DXY weakened from 105.70 to 105.20 as traders booked profits on the back of increased unemployment claims data overnight," Pabari said, adding that Friday is set for Make-or-Break day for the DXY, ahead of the key US economic data due later in the day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.54 per cent to USD 81.15 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 792.66 points or 1.33 per cent lower at 59,013.62 points.

The broader NSE Nifty declined 200.35 points or 1.14 per cent to 17,389.25 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 561.78 crore, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee Forex
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp