Home Business

Adani may sell stake in Ambuja Cement for $450 million to reduce debt: Report

The stake sale in Ambuja, as per reports, is being initiated as the group seeks to rebuild investor confidence and erase concerns about its high debt by pre-paying loans.

Published: 11th March 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. (Photo | AP)

A file photo of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gautam Adani, the promoter of the embattled Adani Group, is seeking to sell a stake in Ambuja Cement for about $450 million, according to reports. Adani is said to have made a formal request to international lenders to sell 4% to 5% in Ambuja Cements.

The stake sale in Ambuja, as per reports, is being initiated as the group seeks to rebuild investor confidence and erase concerns about its high debt by pre-paying loans. The confidence of investors and lenders in Adani Group has taken a big hit after the scathing report published by the US short-seller Hindenburg Research. 

Clarification ought from Adani Group on this didn’t invite any response.  The speculated stake sale comes more than a week after US-based GQG Partners bought shares worth Rs 15,446 crore ($1.87 billion) in four Adani Group firms: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission and Adani Enterprises through block deals. The share purchase translates to 2.5-4.1% equity holdings in four Adani companies. 

Following this investment by GQG, Adani Group said it has prepaid the Rs 7,374 crore ($902 million) share-backed financing made by various international and domestic financial institutions, about two years ahead of its latest maturity date. 

The conglomerate, whose net debt stood at about Rs 1.96 lakh crore as of December 2022, has pledged to prepay all share-backed remaining loans by the end of March 2023.  Adani Group had last year acquired Holcim AG’s cement businesses in India - Ambuja and ACC Ltd - for $10.5 billion, its largest-ever acquisition. This single acquisition had made the Group county’s second largest cement manufacturer overnight.  Holcim had sold its 63.19% stake in Ambuja Cements Ltd and 54.53% stake in 
ACC (of which 50.05% stake is held through Ambuja Cements) to Adani Group.

Seeks investor confidence  
Stake sale in Ambuja, as per reports, is being initiated as the group seeks to rebuild investor confidence and erase concerns about its high debt by pre-paying loans

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gautam Adani Adani Group Ambuja Cements
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp