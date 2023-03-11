Home Business

Silicon Valley Bank crisis to hit start-ups’ fundraising ability

“Silicon Valley Bank is quite popular among US-focussed Indian startups and is among the most important capital provider to tech start-ups in India.

Published: 11th March 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

 Silicon Valley Bank (SVB)

 Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). (Photo | Flickr)

By Sachin Kumar
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) crisis has sent shock waves in the Indian start-ups' sector, which was already facing a funding problem.  The fall of SVB will dent the fundraising ability of Indian startups as the US-based bank was a key source of funding for tech startups.

“Silicon Valley Bank is quite popular among US-focussed Indian startups and is among the most important capital provider to tech start-ups in India. Its failure will have serious implications on Indian start-ups,” a senior official of a Bengaluru-based startup told The New Indian Express.

Fearing that their funds may get frozen, start-up founders and investors are withdrawing funds from SVB and transferring them to other banks. When it comes to fundraising, SVB was a trusted name among Indian start-ups. Last year in September, artificial intelligence firm Netradyne which focuses on driver and fleet safety raised $65 million from Silicon Valley Bank. Later in October, Software-as-a-service (SaaS) start-up Icertis had raised $150 million through a revolving credit facility and convertible financing from the US-based bank.

The start-ups are now staring at a serious fund crunch. “Fall of SVB is not good news for the Indian startup ecosystem as it has significant exposure in Indian start-ups. SVB crisis will dent the fundraising ability of Indian start-ups. When it comes to funding, the US is the biggest source of funds for Indian start-ups. So any challenge there has a direct impact on Indian firms,” said Rachit Chawla, CEO of Finway- a financial services providing firm. 

“Any liquidity tightening may force some startups to wind down their operations. The startups in India were already under pressure as we know that four out of five startups are anyway not generating profits,” added Chawla.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Silicon Valley Bank SVB
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp