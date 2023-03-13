Home Business

India mulling to discuss mechanism with Australia under FTA for smooth supply of critical minerals

There is a huge demand for critical minerals like lithium, titanium, vanadium, cobalt, nickel, and graphite in India as the country is targeting to boost the production of renewable energy by 2030.

Published: 13th March 2023 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Trade, Free Trade, India UK FTA, FTA

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India is considering to discuss a mechanism with Australia for a smooth supply of their critical minerals under the comprehensive free trade agreement amid a huge demand in the domestic market, according to sources.

India and Australia have implemented an economic cooperation trade agreement (ECTA) in December 2022, and now negotiations are on for expanding the scope of that agreement into a comprehensive pact (Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement or CECA).

There is a huge demand for critical minerals like lithium, titanium, vanadium, cobalt, nickel, and graphite in India as the country is targeting to boost the production of renewable energy by 2030.

Batteries will enable the current energy transition towards electric mobility, integration of renewable energy through grid-scale storage and improved energy access in India.

India's lithium-ion battery manufacturing capability is currently limited, and existing manufacturers are largely reliant on imports.

There is an MoU (memorandum of understanding) signed between Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL) -- a joint venture of three central public sector units under the Ministry of Mines -- and the Critical Minerals Facilitation Office (CMFO), Government of Australia, which aims at strengthening bilateral trade relationship and lays the path to deliver on a shared ambition to develop secure, robust and commercially viable critical minerals supply chains.

ALSO READ| India, Australia agree for early conclusion of talks to expand trade pact; eye USD 100-billion trade

The sources said that at present, nothing has been finalised, but there is a consideration that "we can think of some kind of mechanism under which India can get assured supply of these minerals".

"We have to work on the details. How to craft that mechanism. It is broad thinking at present. It has never happened in any free trade agreement. We have an MoU with Australia. Now, we are thinking about how we can strengthen that MoU," they added.

According to an official statement issued on March 11, India and Australia have reached a major milestone in working towards investment in critical minerals projects to develop supply chains between the two countries.

Australia produces almost half of the world's lithium. It is also the second-largest producer of cobalt and the fourth-largest producer of rare earth. Critical minerals are key raw materials for several high-demand manufactured goods.

These minerals have applications in different sectors, including metallurgy, chemical industries and energy storage systems for renewable energy, electric mobility, power generation, high-end electronics and defence.

Due to their importance, India is looking at a source for a smooth supply. The economic importance of these minerals and the risks in their stable supply make them important strategically also.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Australia critical minerals FTA
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp