Home Business

February inflation moderates to 6.4 per cent

Experts are expecting another rate hike in the next monetary policy meeting by the Reserve Bank of India because of elevated inflation.

Published: 14th March 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

inflation

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express | Soumyadip Sinha))

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The consumer price-based inflation (CPI) in the month of February moderated to 6.4% from a 3-month high of 6.5% in the previous month, according to government data. Retail inflation is still above the RBIs' upper tolerance level of 6%. Food inflation cooled to 5.95% in February as compared with 6% in the previous month. Retail inflation came down owing to moderation in the prices of eggs, vegetables, edible oils and meat and fish. 

Retail prices of eggs fell massively by 5.7%, followed by vegetables at 2.5%, edible oils at 1.7% and meat and fish at 1.6%. Meanwhile, cereal prices still remain a concern registering a 0.9% increase in February, though at a slower pace than in the previous month at 2.6%. Fruit baskets recorded higher inflation sequentially at 3.3%.

“For the second straight month, inflation stayed outside the Reserve Bank of India (RBI’s) watermark. To be sure, fuel inflation has begun to ease on softer crude oil prices, but food and core continue to be the pain points with inflation rates above 6%. That means another rate hike by the RBI in April cannot be ruled out,” Dipti Deshpande, Principal Economist, CRISIL Ltd said.

“For fiscal 2024 though, we expect inflation to decline to 5% next fiscal (vs 6.8% estimated in the current one). Inflation is expected to moderate next fiscal, helped by a reduction in fuel and core inflation. Food – a big mover of overall inflation – faces risks from the ongoing heat wave. Then there is the likelihood of El Nino coming into play over the next few months, which could also play spoilsport,” she further added.

Experts are expecting another rate hike in the next monetary policy meeting by the Reserve Bank of India because of elevated inflation. The Reserve Ban of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to meet during April 3-6. It is to be noted that in its previous meeting, it had raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%.

According to senior economist Suvodeep Rakshit of Kotak Institutional Equities, the RBI will remain hawkish in the April policy as inflation prints have spiked back over 6% in January-February along with core inflation remaining sticky above 6%. “We continue to expect a 25 bps repo rate hike in the April policy,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPI Retail inflation RBI Food inflation
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp