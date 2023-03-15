Home Business

SBI hikes key lending rates by 70 basis points

The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), has decided to raise the benchmark prime lending rate (BPLR) by 70 basis points (or 0.7%) to 14.85% from March 15. 

Published: 15th March 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

State Bank of India

State Bank of India (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), has decided to raise the benchmark prime lending rate (BPLR) by 70 basis points (or 0.7%) to 14.85% from March 15.

 The public lender will also increase the base rate by 70 bps from the existing 9.40% to 10.10%, according to the bank’s website. The hike means that the EMIs of the loans liked to the base rate will go up. The lender had last made an upward revision in BPLR and base rate on December 15.

The hike has been announced by SBI a month after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the repo rate, or the rate at which it lends short-term funds to commercial banks, to 6.5% from 6.25%. The public lender, however, decided to keep the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) unchanged. SBI had last raised MCLR by 10 basis points on February 15.

Many other banks have also raised their lending rates after the Reserve Bank of India hiked repo rate last month which has increased the cost of funds for the banks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SBI hike State Bank of India
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp