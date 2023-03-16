Shaktikanta Das named ‘Governor of the Year’

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Reserve Bank of India Governor, Shaktikanta Das, on Wednesday, named ‘Governor of the Year’ for 2023 by Central Banking, an international economic research journal.

Former governor Raghuram Rajan was the first to be conferred the title back in 2015 from the country. Awarding the 66-year-old Das, who is into his second term at the Mint Road, the publication said the governor helped manoeuvre the ship as it faced multiple obstacles since his appointment in December 2019, the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war being the two major tests.

An economy as complex as India’s will likely never be free from challenges but, as Das faces up to the remainder of his second term, he can take pride in major achievements so far,” the award citation said.

