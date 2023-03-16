Home Business

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan quits; K Krithivasan named CEO designate

Gopinathan will continue with the company till September 15, 2023, to provide transition and support to his successor.

Published: 16th March 2023 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT major TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan has reigned, and the company nominated its global head of the BFSI division K Krithivasan as the CEO designate with immediate effect, the firm said on Thursday.

Gopinathan will continue with the company till September 15, 2023, to provide transition and support to his successor.

"After a stellar career of over 22 years with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and a successful stint as Managing Director and CEO during the last 6 years, Rajesh Gopinathan has decided to step down from the company to pursue his other interests," the company said in a statement.

ALSO READ | TCS not considering layoffs, hiring impacted employees from startups

TCS has nominated its current President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group K Krithivasan as CEO designate with immediate effect.

"The Board has nominated K Krithivasan as the CEO designate, with effect from 16th March 2023. Krithivasan will go through a transition with Rajesh Gopinathan and will be appointed as the Managing Director & CEO in the next financial year," the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TCS Rajesh Gopinathan
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp