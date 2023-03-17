IT industry offers Rs 6.75 lakh to freshers: Report

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Freshers are back in demand as entry-level job seekers in the IT industry are offered the highest salary range between Rs 3.45 lakh and Rs 6.75 lakh, says a report. According to talent platform foundit’s Insights Tracker for February 2023, apart from IT hardware and software industry, BFSI industry offers Rs 3.28 lakh to Rs 5.40 lakh for entry-level professionals.

The report says the demand for entry-level job seekers, in general, was high in February with close to 42,000 active jobs available for freshers, indicating a 9% increase in job activity. The majority of job opportunities, about 63%, were targeted towards graduates, with start-ups contributing to 14% of jobs. Sekhar Garisa, CEO - foundit (previously Monster APAC & ME), a Quess company said,

“Despite rising concerns at a macroeconomic level, India Inc proved themselves yet again, hiring freshers in rising numbers as well as enabling a diverse and inclusive workplace. The tech industry, despite a few setbacks, remains the single largest employer of fresh talent and women.”

Hiring in the Indian white-collar space recorded an encouraging incline of 5% month-on-month, said the report. The stronger outlook can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing funds allocated towards PLI schemes and the higher tax collections from the goods and services tax (GST), which have given the government the power to spend and shield the economy from the impact of the global slowdown, the report said.

Interestingly, the Tracker has observed a resurgence in the job market for entry-level positions with the onset of the placement season across campuses. Another report from job site Indeed said that technology job roles are in demand and they also see the highest salaries. The report says principal software engineer (mean salary of Rs 31,54,395), data scientist (Rs 24,62,356) and software architect (Rs 19,12,104) among others, are expected to be the top-paying jobs in 2023.

Data engineer roles (353%), site reliability engineer (260%), assistant engineer (254%), application developer (235%), cloud engineer (220%) job roles have seen the highest growth since pre-pandemic.

