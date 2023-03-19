132 km pipeline to supply diesel to Bangladesh: PM Modi

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s second cross border energy pipeline was inaugurated today. This 131.57 km long pipeline will connect Siliguri in India with Prabatipur in Bangladesh, and will transport diesel across seven districts in Bangladesh.

“India-Bangladesh energy pipeline will enhance cooperation in energy security between our countries. It will supply 1 million metric tonnes of high speed diesel to north Bangladesh and also reduce carbon footprint. Every Indian is proud of this,’’ said PM Modi while virtually inaugurating the pipeline along with Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri and Assam’s Chief Minister Hemanta Sarma were present virtually too.

The cost of the pipeline is Rs 377 crore, of which the Bangladesh portion of the pipeline built at a cost of around Rs 285 crore, which has been borne by the Indian government under the grant in assistance programme. Out of the 132 km stretch 127 km passes through Bangladesh.

The pipeline operations are fully automated with an advance leak detection system. The pipeline took five years to be laid. The foundation stone was laid in 2018. Numaligarh refinery has been supplying petroleum products to Bangladesh since 2015. The first cross border pipeline from India connected Nepal and was 43 kms long and was jointly inaugurated by the Prime Ministers of both nations in September 2019. Bangladesh is India’s top-most development partner and its largest trade partner in the region.

“The operationalisation of the Friendship Pipeline will enhance ongoing energy cooperation between the two countries and will further growth in Bangladesh, particularly in the agriculture sector,’’ PM Modi added. Meanwhile, PM Sheikh Hasina said that the pipeline will play a pivotal role in ensuring fuel security to Bangladesh.

“While many countries across the world are on the verge of a fuel crisis due to the conflict in Ukraine, this pipeline will play a vital role in ensuring fuel security,’’ PM Hasina said. PM Hasina said that all issues between Bangladesh and India have been settled.“I want that the friendship of our two countries remains intact and this pipeline is a trademark agreement,’’ she added.

“We are opening these ports for India completely, there will be no problem for India to use these ports. It will ease the trade and commerce, and the people of the both countries will be benefitted,” she said.She mentioned that this pipeline is a trademark achievement of cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Bangladesh has also announced opening its ports and airports for trade with India. These include Mongla port, Chattogram port, Sylhet airport, Chattogram airport and Syedpur airport.

NEW DELHI: India’s second cross border energy pipeline was inaugurated today. This 131.57 km long pipeline will connect Siliguri in India with Prabatipur in Bangladesh, and will transport diesel across seven districts in Bangladesh. “India-Bangladesh energy pipeline will enhance cooperation in energy security between our countries. It will supply 1 million metric tonnes of high speed diesel to north Bangladesh and also reduce carbon footprint. Every Indian is proud of this,’’ said PM Modi while virtually inaugurating the pipeline along with Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri and Assam’s Chief Minister Hemanta Sarma were present virtually too. The cost of the pipeline is Rs 377 crore, of which the Bangladesh portion of the pipeline built at a cost of around Rs 285 crore, which has been borne by the Indian government under the grant in assistance programme. Out of the 132 km stretch 127 km passes through Bangladesh.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The pipeline operations are fully automated with an advance leak detection system. The pipeline took five years to be laid. The foundation stone was laid in 2018. Numaligarh refinery has been supplying petroleum products to Bangladesh since 2015. The first cross border pipeline from India connected Nepal and was 43 kms long and was jointly inaugurated by the Prime Ministers of both nations in September 2019. Bangladesh is India’s top-most development partner and its largest trade partner in the region. “The operationalisation of the Friendship Pipeline will enhance ongoing energy cooperation between the two countries and will further growth in Bangladesh, particularly in the agriculture sector,’’ PM Modi added. Meanwhile, PM Sheikh Hasina said that the pipeline will play a pivotal role in ensuring fuel security to Bangladesh. “While many countries across the world are on the verge of a fuel crisis due to the conflict in Ukraine, this pipeline will play a vital role in ensuring fuel security,’’ PM Hasina said. PM Hasina said that all issues between Bangladesh and India have been settled.“I want that the friendship of our two countries remains intact and this pipeline is a trademark agreement,’’ she added. “We are opening these ports for India completely, there will be no problem for India to use these ports. It will ease the trade and commerce, and the people of the both countries will be benefitted,” she said.She mentioned that this pipeline is a trademark achievement of cooperation between the two friendly countries. Bangladesh has also announced opening its ports and airports for trade with India. These include Mongla port, Chattogram port, Sylhet airport, Chattogram airport and Syedpur airport.