BSNL 4G network to cover entire India in 18-24 months

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will cover the entire country with its 4G network in next 18 to 24 months. The telecom minister Ashwani Vaishnaw, in written in Lok Sabha said the telco is providing 4G services in limited scale in 26 state/circles.“In line with Atmanirbhar initiative of the Government, BSNL was directed to deploy Indian core for 4G on the recommendations of Empowered Technology Group (ETG),” said the minister.

The state-owned telco floated tender on 22 October 12022 for 1 lakh 4G sites. The bid was opened on 23 November 2022. The minister said the evaluation of the bid has been concluded and is under submission for approval of Group of Ministers (GoM). “4G services will be started all over India including Maharashtra and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, within 18-24 months after placing the Purchase Order,” said Vaishnaw.

BSNL’s 4G rollout has been delayed multiple times for various reasons so far, while its competitors Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are deploying 5G network all over the country aggressively.

