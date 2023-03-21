Home Business

Western Australia govt in talks with Indian airlines for direct flights to Perth

India is one of the largest tourism markets for Western Australia, which also has a substantial Indian diaspora.

Published: 21st March 2023 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Air India

Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Western Australian government is in discussions with Indian carriers for direct flights between Indian cities and Perth.

Deputy Premier of Western Australia and Tourism Minister Roger Cook on Tuesday said discussions are happening with Air India, Vistara and IndiGo on starting direct flights between India and Perth.

The Western Australia government and Perth airport are discussing the possibilities of what can be offered to Indian carriers, he said at a media briefing here.

The tourism market of Western Australia is booming, Cook added.

