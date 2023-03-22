Home Business

AAI gives target to airports to achieve 100% use of Green Energy by 2024

Currently, Mumbai, Cochin and 25 other AAI Airports are using 100 per cent Green Energy.

Published: 22nd March 2023 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Airport, Kochi

Kochi Airport. Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has given the target to most of the airports to achieve 100 per cent use of Green Energy by 2024 and Net Zero by 2030.

Currently, Mumbai, Cochin and 25 other AAI Airports are using 100 per cent Green Energy.

Cochin Airport is the first green airport in the world, fully powered by solar energy.

The 25 airports include Puducherry, Kanpur (Civil), Hubballi, Belagavi, Mysore, Tezu, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Imphal, Pakyong, Pantnagar, Dehradun, Dimapur, Jalgaon, Kohlapur, Pune, Aurangabad, Gondia, Akola, Sholapur and Juhu.

As per the officials, AAI has given targets to achieve 100 per cent Green Energy at its remaining operational airports by 2024.

The Airports Council International (ACI) has launched the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme, which is a global standard for carbon management at airports.

The programme helps airports to assess their carbon emissions, develop a carbon management plan, and reduce their carbon footprint.

Delhi and Mumbai airports, the top two major airports in the country, have achieved the highest Level 4+ Carbon Accreditation of ACI.

As of date, there are only three airports in Asia-Pacific that have achieved this feat. Hyderabad and Bengaluru have also achieved the status of being Carbon Neutral (Level 3+).

Officials said that AAI at Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Varanasi Airports has achieved Level 2 Airport Carbon accreditation in December 2019 and is in process of ACI-ACA Level 2 certification for 23 more airports.

AAI has already installed Solar Power Plants at various airports with a cumulative capacity of more than 54 MWp as on date. AAI is also procuring around 53 million units of solar energy through open access and green power tariff, thus enhancing Renewable Energy (RE) share as of date to about 35 per cent of the total electrical consumption of AAI airports.

Officials said that the Airports Authority of India has chalked out the plan for its scheduled operational airports and has taken initiatives such as Energy Intensity Data publication, reducing energy intensity for existing as well as upcoming airport projects.

A training module has been created as a part of an induction training programme for Air Traffic Controllers to sensitise them towards Carbon Neutrality.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Airport Authority of India AAI Green Energy
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp